Dear Heloise: Using a credit card just to earn points sounds like a dumb idea to me.
I’m always looking for the best value of every product and service I buy, so amassing points toward free merchandise or free services (usually have to earn thousands of points before you can redeem them) is just encouraging me to overspend.
I implore your readers to check out the fine print on these offers.
Some credit cards charge an annual fee and if the balance isn’t paid in full each month, interest is added on.
Don’t spend more than you normally would just to get something for “free.” I guarantee you it’s not free — you’ve paid for it one way or another.
— Mike in New York
Mike, thanks for the reminder about the cost of credit. It’s also a good idea to write out a monthly budget, one that includes everyday expenses, to have a clear picture of how each dollar is spent.
Readers, what do you think of these points programs?
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.