Dear Heloise: I have some driving and parking hints:
1. I park in a garage. In order to avoid hitting the wall, I keep an orange construction cone in the garage in front of the car. I also used a marker to draw a line on the floor near the driver’s door so I know how far to pull up.
2. From the driver’s seat, I cannot see the trunk or the front end of my auto, so I taped a bright orange pencil to the front bumper, so that it sticks upward just enough so I can see it. (I can’t see the back either, but the car has a camera.)
3. My car is a very popular color, so I added a few inexpensive auto decals to catch my eye. For people who live or work in high-rise buildings, putting a decal on the car will help you find your car before you exit the building.
— R.B., via email