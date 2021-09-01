Dear Heloise: My husband loves it when I make brown gravy, but I think it’s boring. How can I perk up brown gravy so it doesn’t always taste the same?
— Charlotte H., New Braunfels
Charlotte, brown some mushrooms and add to the gravy, or add a vegetable bouillon cube. Use the water you used to boil potatoes and add a bay leaf for more flavor.
Some folks add a tablespoon of coffee to their gravy. Go ahead and experiment with different seasonings and spices to see which ones you like best. Have some fun with it.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.