Dear Heloise: When I bought some bananas I found I had gnats! How do I keep gnats away from my fruit and out of my house?
— Betsy L., Muncie, Indiana
Betsy, when you buy a bunch of bananas, put them on a banana hanger and place them in the sink. Run cold water over the whole bunch of bananas. Leave them there in the sink to dry, and once they are dry you can put them on the counter. Your gnats will be gone.
— Heloise
