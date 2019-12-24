Dear Annie: As we enter the holiday season, I am unsure the etiquette around gift-giving. I know the old saying that it’s better to give than to receive; however, as I age, I find myself giving and giving, and not receiving much of anything. Even a simple thank-you or a small sign of appreciation for my gifts is missing. I would like to be above feeling sad about this lack of recognition, but I am not. It does make me sad. I would like to start to cut these people out of my holiday generosity, but then I feel that it may impact those around them. For instance, some are nieces and nephews and it may hurt my siblings if I’m not recognizing their (grown) children. And neither my siblings nor my nieces and nephews recognize this generosity. At this point, I’m not even sure they’d realize I didn’t get them presents this holiday.
Is there a good way to end my cycle of unrecognized gift-giving? Please help me.
— Underappreciated Giver
Dear Underappreciated Giver: You are correct that it’s better to give than to receive, but that’s because seeing the happiness our gifts cause should bring us mutual joy. It sounds like those receiving your gifts aren’t sharing their joy, and that is hurting you.
There are plenty of families and organizations that are in need of support and resources throughout the holiday season, and I recommend you redirect your efforts to those who will appreciate your generosity. In lieu of presents to ungrateful family and friends, send a holiday card letting them know that you’ve decided to donate to an organization in their honor or name. If you’d still like to send something more, bake some holiday treats to pass along a little homemade love. You’ll get plenty of appreciation from the organization you support, and you’ll know not to expect it from your family.
To all my readers, remember to hug, call or write those who shared their generosity with you, and let them know you appreciate them.
