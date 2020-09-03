Dear Readers: We’re heading into the holiday season, and boy, do we need some holiday cheer. What better way to get into the spirit than by organizing our holiday decor so we can actually see what we have and what we need to buy?
What theme would you like to portray? Fall leaves, gourds, pumpkins, corn stalks, for Halloween and Thanksgiving, and for Christmas, reds and greens abound of course, but bright blues, golds and purples can be a fun change of pace.
Take inventory now so you’ll know what you have and what you’ll need. Whether you’re looking to go all-out this fall and holiday season, or maybe it will be a more scaled-back, simple celebration, at least you’ll know what you have to work with.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.