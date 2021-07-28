Dear Readers: Here is a wonderful dish to serve during these warm summer months.
It always makes me think of the Hawaiian Islands, soft ocean breezes and starry nights on Maui. You’ll need:
6 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons finely chopped, fresh ginger
6 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups milk
1 cup coconut milk
3 cups cooked shrimp
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Add the onions and ginger and cook slowly until transparent. Add flour, salt and curry powder and blend thoroughly.
Add the milk and coconut milk, stirring constantly. Cook slowly until thick and smooth.
Add the shrimp and heat through.
Be sure to serve with white rice.
— Heloise
