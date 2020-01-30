Dear Heloise: Your column was on point about clothing donations for women.
No less important is a need for men’s clothing, especially for military men transitioning to civilian business life. In Houston, there is an organization oriented to outfitting soldiers, sailors and airmen for the business office.
I have donated my no-longer-needed suits and shirts.
I have suggested the widows of three late friends give their husbands’ clothing, too. The suggestions were appreciated.
I hope you publish this idea, especially in support of our military.
— Tom C., via email
Always thrilled to support our military!
— Heloise
