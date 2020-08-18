Dear Readers: In tough economic times, it’s not uncommon to see people who may be down on their luck and out on the street asking for money. It can put you in a tough spot — you don’t want to see someone go hungry, but at the same time, you don’t want to give them cash.
Here’s a great way to help people who are genuinely in need, especially those who ask for help at traffic lights or near shopping centers. Put together care bags. They can be a gallon-size plastic bag that can contain a granola bar, potted meat, peanut butter crackers, toothpaste, toothbrush, gloves in chillier weather, a comb, lotion, hand sanitizer, a small bar of soap and a bottle of water. Keep them handy in your car for a good alternative to handing out money.
— Heloise
