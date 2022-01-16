Dear Heloise: I thoroughly enjoy reading your column in The Times of Northwest Indiana. Today Carrie P. asked about tips for the use and care of a garbage disposal, as she had never had one. As someone who’s had one most of their (long!) life, I wanted to add to your advice.
Never put raw meat, eggshells or veggie byproducts in the disposal (green, leafy veggies or celery, peelings from potatoes, carrots, beets, apples, pears, peaches, etc.). These will get slimy and are unlikely to decompose.
To freshen the disposal, use fairly liberal amounts of baking soda and lemon juice or vinegar. Let the effervescence do its thing, then use plenty of cold water to rinse any residue. It might seem like there’s more you can’t use your disposal for than you can, but believe me, it is a very handy appliance! Thanks for all your hints! Stay safe. Stay blessed.
— Susan Wood, via email
Susan, vinegar is such a utilitarian and useful household product for everything from cleaning to deodorizing and cooking. FYI: To clean plastic upholstery, wipe down with a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water.
— Heloise