Dear Readers: Never pump the mascara wand as you open the tube. This will introduce air into the tube, dry out the formula and potentially create bacteria.
Instead, twist open the tube and swirl the wand gently around before pulling it out. This will get a good amount of product on the wand, and then the wiper seal on the tube will clean the wand, so you will get the right amount for application.
— Heloise
