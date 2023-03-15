Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for 50 years. During that time, I have been close to my husband’s family. Over the years, the family has grown, and our get-togethers have been less frequent. I’ve had a friendship with my husband’s brother’s wife, my sister-in-law, who occasionally has a gathering in which she has included her own adult daughters and one single niece, but she has excluded my daughter and other adult children of the siblings.