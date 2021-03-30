Dear Annie: I am 74 years old. Back in my 40s, I tried learning an up-and-coming new skill: how to use a computer. Well, my attempts were fruitless. I could never figure it out. My wife tried teaching me, but I just couldn’t get the hang of it. Later, my boss appointed a staff member (a computer “geek”) to give me lessons. After weeks of trying with daily one-on-one instruction, he gave up trying to teach me. For me, it was nothing but frustration.
I seem to be an otherwise intelligent person. Fifty-three years ago, I even graduated college with honors. I did well with networking and keeping up with the latest news, until computers became ubiquitous.
I know dyslexia is a recognized learning disability that affects otherwise intelligent people who can’t learn to read.
Do I have something like that — something that is a recognized learning disability? Am I the only one in the world with this problem?
— In a Quagmire
Dear Quagmire: I have a feeling there are other people out there who have dealt with this problem, and I hope to hear from some of them. In the meantime, if this is causing you distress, ask your doctor to refer you to a specialist who can screen for cognitive disabilities.
For what it’s worth, far too many of us are overly dependent on our computers and smartphones. I don’t mean to trivialize what you’ve gone through; I understand that it’s been enormously frustrating. But you’ve likely been more present for life than many of us.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.