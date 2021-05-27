Dear Readers: Clean freaks we may or may not be, but since the inception of this column — founded by my mother, the original Heloise (1919-1977) — we have sought to provide you easy and timesaving tips, tricks and hints toward getting a somewhat more marginally clean home while balancing home, family, friends and fun.
To that end, let’s look at the microfiber towel. Talk about a timesaver! Microfiber is a synthetic blend of, normally, polyester and nylon, configured in a rectangular or square shape. Microfiber towels absorb and hold liquids and oils faster and better than traditional cotton toweling. Also, dust molecules are drawn to microfiber, making them ideal for cleaning.
Microfiber towels can cost more than ordinary towels, but their cleaning power and longevity make up for any initial outlay of cash. Microfiber towels are appropriate for most cleaning tasks, but don’t use a dirty one to dust an LCD screen — scratches can ensue.
Two more points: Never use fabric softener when washing microfiber, and look for bulk bags of microfiber towels in the automotive department of a big box retailer.
— Heloise
