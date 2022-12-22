Dear Heloise: My housemate fed his dog a new wet food that apparently disagreed with his digestive system. The next day, he (the dog, not the housemate) had a major mess in his crate, while we humans were both working an extra-long shift at our jobs. Ugh. Even after we cleaned up, the smell was horrendous, even permeating downstairs. It was too cold to open the windows, and many air fresheners are bad for pets, but I had an easy and safe solution waiting in the kitchen.