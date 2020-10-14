Dear Readers: A dear friend of mine would make this recipe for our (college girlfriends) “Girls Health Weekend.” We’d request it every year! I hope you like it, too. To make it, you’ll need:
1/4 pound sliced bacon or pancetta (reserve the bacon drippings)
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves (minced)
4 cups of chicken broth
1 large can crushed tomatoes
2 cups beef broth
1/4 tsp. basil (dried, crushed)
1/4 tsp. oregano (dried, crushed)
1/4 tsp. black pepper
9 ounces of cheese tortellini
2 cans of kidney beans
2 cups fresh spinach (chopped fine)
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (for garnish)
Fry the bacon and sauté the onion and garlic in the bacon drippings until golden brown. Chop the bacon to add later. Next, add the chicken broth, tomatoes, beef broth, basil, oregano and black pepper and simmer. Add the tortellini, kidney beans and chopped bacon. Cook for 20 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for 10 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.
To add flavor but not calories, puree celery and onions in a blender and add to most soups.
— Heloise
