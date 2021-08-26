Dear Readers: If you are getting your first blender or food processor, be aware that they work best if they are only two-thirds full. Some blenders might not operate at all if they are crammed too full. Also, if some food processors are too full, it can be difficult to take out the blade from the bowl so that you can remove the food.
— Heloise
