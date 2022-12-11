Dear Annie: I read your recent column regarding the couple that gives so much to family and friends, yet get little in return (“Feeling Used”). I thought your reply was spot on from a practical perspective. Additionally, “Feeling Used” mentioned the theme of the pastor’s homily being “as you give to others, so you will be rewarded.” I think perhaps what they missed in the pastor’s homily was “in giving to others, they are serving the Lord and will be rewarded by Him” (Colossians 3:23-24). In other words, their generosity will not necessarily be reciprocated by those to whom they give, although I think that’s what they’re looking for by way of at least a little appreciation, which is understandable.
