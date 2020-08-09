Dear Heloise: Years ago, an elderly neighbor died. Her family passed on to me a pretty wooden jewelry case with a hinged top and two pullout drawers. The interior is lined with a velvet-type fabric.
I very much like it, but the smell has not subsided. The only way I can think to describe it is “old lady perfume” odor. I have had the drawers out and the top standing open for over a week now, and it has not helped. Any suggestions you can give me would be greatly appreciated.
— A Reader, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Giving you the jewelry case is a lovely gesture, although getting rid of the odor might take a little effort. Place the jewelry box with the lid and drawers open in a large plastic bag with an open box of baking soda.
Seal the bag and leave it undisturbed for a couple of weeks.
If the odor persists, you may have to generously sprinkle baking soda in the drawers and in the empty box. You’ll need to vacuum out the baking soda, but the odor should be gone.
— Heloise
