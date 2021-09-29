Dear Heloise: Your recipe for spicy meatballs was a big hit with my father-in-law the last time he came for a visit. Would you reprint that recipe for me so I can make it for his visit?
— Kelly D., Provo, Utah
Kelly, this is my own version of Swedish meatballs. You’ll need:
2 cups breadcrumbs
1/2 cup milk
8 ounces ground beef
8 ounces sausage meat (spicy)
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon soy sauce
5 ounces canned sliced water chestnuts, chopped
Mix the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Roll the meat mix into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on an ungreased, rimmed cookie sheet close together (these shrink when cooked, so you can really crowd them). Bake at 350 degrees until well done and golden brown (about 30 minutes). Remove from the oven and drain on paper towels. Serve with Jelly Sauce.
Jelly Sauce:
Equal portions of grape jelly and cocktail (red shrimp) sauce
In a medium sauce pan, combine the grape jelly and cocktail sauce. Stirring constantly, cook over a low heat until bubbling. Remove from heat and pour over meatballs.