Dear Heloise: Does my face mask have to have wire over the nose area?
— Debbie in Illinois
Debbie, it’s a good idea. Wearing a mask too loosely can allow the virus to travel to and from your nose and mouth. If your mask does not fit snugly, you may be touching it to adjust it, and touching your face throughout the day. This is a big no-no! Also, your warm breath can escape up your mask and fog up your glasses.
Adding a wire to your homemade mask is easy as pie; slip a length of pipe cleaner into the top seam. Store-bought masks should have a nose grip in them already.
— Heloise
Read on, for another mask task:
Dear Heloise: Since face masks are now the norm, when I go out, I minimize shopping to as few stores as possible. I carry a small spray bottle of alcohol, and spray my mask on the inside and out, allowing it to air out before reusing it at my next stop. I then wash the mask when I return home.
— Doris, via email
