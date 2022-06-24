Dear Annie: My husband and I met while he was going through a challenging divorce and instantly fell in love. Because we have a significant age difference, he wanted to get married and start having kids as soon as possible. His best friend “Robert” made it clear that he did not approve of our relationship or engagement. (Keep in mind, this friend has had wine bottles broken over his head by his cheating wife.)
At our wedding, Robert and his wife chose to not give a gift because of their disapproval. After the wedding, he taunted my husband that he has a card with the gift in it, but my husband and I don’t deserve a wedding gift. Later on, Robert decided, when he sees fit, he will send the wedding gift.
When Robert thought he was striking it rich, he decided to go radio silent for eight months. Now that the guy lost his job, he calls my husband daily, demanding and harassing him to help get him a job.
We are coming on our four-year anniversary — still no gift. Robert’s daughters are graduating from college. My husband wants to send a generous gift, as we would typically do for our friends and family. I said we can send a card congratulating them on their accomplishments. When we receive the wedding gift, we can send our typical graduation gifts.
— Disappointed in Robert
Dear Disappointed: Why is your husband wasting his time on such a toxic and immature “friend”? The fact that he attended your wedding and refused to give a gift is strange enough, but holding the gift hostage four years later is completely absurd.
As terribly as Robert has treated you, his daughters have done nothing wrong. If you have a close relationship with them, go ahead and send them a gift as you normally would. If you do not, send a card — or nothing at all.