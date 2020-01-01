Dear Annie: When I was growing up, my father used to tell my brothers and sisters and me how important it was to set New Year’s resolutions. He would write down one or two goals for the coming year, and then periodically tell us how he was doing over the months that followed. Some years he failed, but more often than not, he managed to reach his goals.
What I remember most about him was his optimism. No matter how bad the year, he was always convinced that the future would be better. It has been six years since he died, and I miss him every day. Too many people are cynical these days, and most of my friends scoff at the idea of setting New Year’s resolutions. I don’t care, though, because of my dad. I am writing to share my story and to ask for your thoughts about New Year’s resolutions.
— Inherited Optimist
Dear Optimist: It sounds like your father was a wonderful man. I’m going to use your letter as an opportunity to offer 10 suggestions for reaching your New Year’s resolutions:
1. Write down your resolutions. This will help you focus.
2. Be practical with your goals. Setting small, realistic goals will help you build confidence.
3. Watch how you speak to yourself about yourself and your progress. Be positive.
4. Set aside some uninterrupted time to really think about what it is that you would like to achieve in 2020 and the new decade ahead.
5. Don’t beat yourself up if you slip. Live one day at a time. If you backslide, start anew the next day.
6. Track your progress. Even small victories are worth celebrating.
7. Reward yourself when you have achieved any of your goals.
8. Stay the course even if it challenges you. It takes 21 days for a new behavior to become a habit and six months for it to become part of your personality.
9. Spread the news. Tell your friends and family members about your goals so that they can hold you accountable. Partnership leads to progress.
10. Be persistent and never give up.
Your father is right. This next year will be our best ever! Happy New Year, everyone!