Dear Readers: January’s not known for being particularly balmy in most parts of the country. What are some ideas to keep our dogs safe and warm this time of year? Let’s take a look at hints from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org):
Do:
Feed the dog a bit extra and provide plenty of fresh, clean water. Dogs can burn extra calories in an effort to stay warm.
Use a paw protectant balm on the pads of the feet (petroleum jelly is OK) before walking outside, or use booties, if the dog will go for that.
Grab a towel for your walk. Dislodge ice chunks and salt from between the pads as they happen.
Don’t:
Give the dog an extreme groom — dogs need their fur to help insulate them.
Bathe the dog too often. You might remove natural oils, which can lead to dry skin.
Leave the dog outside for an extended period; a tragedy can quickly unfold.
The cold weather won’t last forever, but focusing on our pets must be a priority to keep them safe and healthy.
— Heloise
