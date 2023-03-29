Dear Heloise: About three years ago, I made your shrimp dijon recipe, and my husband loved them. It was very tasty, and everyone raved about them. But I somehow managed to lose the recipe. My husband’s birthday is coming soon, and I want to host a family gathering with all of his favorite foods. So, will you reprint your Shrimp Dijon recipe for me and others who love it?
