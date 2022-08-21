Dear Heloise: This may be considered sacrilege to some people, but this helpful hint is a shortcut to roux for making a stew. Place all of your “holy trinity” (veggies) and your meat for the stew in the pot, and cook it down. At the time I needed to add the roux for my stew, I realized I did not have any flour to make a roux. Realizing that browned flour is how you make gravy, I grabbed a pack of brown gravy mix and prepared it.
