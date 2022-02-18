Dear Annie: Lots of folks had a hard time with the 2020 presidential election. I look at it like this: You vote, but sometimes, your person doesn’t win. That’s OK; it’s just the way life goes. However, my sister doesn’t have such a relaxed position on it.
I had to listen to her rant and rave for four years, never getting my opinion in because her rants were so crazy that I just had to redirect the conversation to her grandchild. So, after the election, she was still upset and started her typical rant. I couldn’t take it anymore. I told her who I voted for, and there was an awkward silence. Then she said, “I guess I’ll have to try and forgive you.” I told her that would NEVER be necessary.
We all have the right to vote, no forgiveness needed.
She ended up hanging up in my face. I haven’t spoken to her since. It’s been almost a year now. I don’t miss her. We were never particularly close, as she moved thousands of miles away from our family when I was a teenager (I’m in my 50s now). She’s a VERY negative person in general, and I’m the total opposite. Am I a horrible person for not wanting to reconcile?
— Irreconcilable Sisters
Dear Irreconcilable Sister: You are right to want to distance yourself from this kind of negativity. Family or not, any interaction like what you’ve described is exhausting and unproductive. Focus on the fruitful, nontoxic relationships you have in your life. Surely, you have many that bring you more than just headaches. And hopefully, your sister will come around one day and realize there’s far more to sisterhood — and life — than winning.
