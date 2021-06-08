Dear Readers: Over one year into the pandemic, and we’ve made a lot of progress, but we probably all still have questions, mostly about the vaccines that are available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has put together a clearinghouse for questions about the vaccine at www.getvaccineanswers. org.
Questions tackled include:
How does the vaccine protect me?
How do I know it’s safe?
Who should get vaccinated?
When should I get vaccinated?
How do I get vaccinated?
Check it out to get the facts.
— Heloise
