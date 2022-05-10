Dear Heloise: This is in response to the ceiling fan operation letter you received that is outdated.
Ceiling fans today (not all but most) have a reverse switch on the motor body. So you can refine the air flow depending on your cooling or warming needs.
In winter, fans should spin clockwise on a low speed, otherwise you will start to feel a cool breeze. This creates an updraft that moves the trapped air near the ceiling around the room, which is helpful in rooms with high ceilings. In the summer, fans should spin counterclockwise. The air circulating makes you feel cooler without affecting the room temperature. You can set the thermostat at a higher temperature without compromising comfort.
Since they are so versatile, they help make you feel comfy, which allows you to adjust the thermostat, giving the A/C, HVAC and energy bill a break.
Thank you.
— Ginger N., a retired certified lighting consultant in Florida
Ginger, thank you for providing us with this updated information.
— Heloise