Dear Heloise: When I purchase a new product, I keep the receipt with the user’s manual. Assuming one doesn’t lose the manual, finding the receipt when needed will be greatly facilitated, especially if the product has to be returned to the retailer for return or repair when it is still under warranty.
One other thought on receipts: If the receipt is printed on thermal paper, a copy of the receipt should be made, because over time thermal paper receipts can fade. Thermal paper receipts have a bit of a gloss on them. One way to tell if the receipt is on thermal paper is to scratch it. If it is thermal paper, a dark mark will appear where scratched. Best regards and smiles.
— T.D., via emai