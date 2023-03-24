Dear Heloise: It’s usually around this time of year that people start thinking about their garden, their yard or just the pots on their balcony or patio. One of the problems we have in my neighborhood are slugs! I hate them and refuse to pick them off plants. (Yuck!) However, I do have one method that has always worked. I fill a pie plate with beer and set it to the ground so that the edge of the plate is level with the ground around it. In only one or two days, I have a foil pie plate with a lot of dead slugs and snails. This has always worked for me. I just toss the entire mess away afterward.