Dear Readers: When we travel, it always seems that we need more space in our luggage because we want to cram in as much as we can instead of taking fewer items. So here are some hints to pack more efficiently.
Store shoes sole to sole with the heel of one shoe touching the toe of the other. Put small items like underwear and socks in the shoes. Roll clothes instead of folding them to prevent wrinkling. Lay each garment flat inside a plastic dry-cleaning bag and then roll up.
And take another look at what you might possibly leave behind!
— Heloise