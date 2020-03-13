Dear Heloise: With restaurant prices on the rise, I save money by keeping a zippered bag in my purse full of restaurant coupons. If my family and I decide to grab a bite for lunch while out shopping, I have them with me. No more regretting forgotten coupons or missing out on discounts.
— Donna in Texas
Donna, that’s a great idea. We all need to save when we can. If you don’t carry a purse, you can leave a bag of coupons in your car’s glove box.
— Heloise
