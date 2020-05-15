Dear Readers: With all the talk and concern about health care and the coronavirus, scammers will play on your fear through texts, calls or emails with offers of pills and potions they guarantee will flush out toxins from your body or keep you safe from the coronavirus. Please don’t fall for these scams. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we don’t yet have a vaccine, and the current speculation is that we’re at least one year away from having anything to combat this disease. Also, do your homework when it comes to donations. Go to coronavirus.gov for the latest information. Stay safe to stay healthy.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.