Dear Heloise: I’m about to tear my hair out. My husband loves gravy, and mine is the worst he’s ever tried. I can’t seem to get the lumps out. What am I doing wrong?
— Anne D., Omaha, Neb.
Anne, heat your gravy on the stove, making sure it’s hot. Slowly add flour a little at a time and use a whisk to stir.
Keep stirring until the gravy is the consistency you want.
If flour is a problem, you might try cornstarch.
— Heloise
Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise@Heloise.com.