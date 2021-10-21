Dear Readers: When you bring groceries home from the supermarket, be certain your freezer is working properly to keep frozen food frozen. Keep your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
If the temperature is fluctuating, it will cause frozen food to lose moisture, dry out or go bad. So take these steps to protect the food.
Keep the freezer full to maintain the temperature.
Do not add too many nonfrozen items to the freezer at one time, because the heat given off might cause the freezer temperature to rise.
Put food in moisture-proof containers with an airtight seal to preserve nutritional value and taste.
— Heloise