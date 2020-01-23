Dear Readers: Splash some wine on your blouse? No worries. Daub with cool water, then sponge the area with white vinegar and rinse. If the stain remains, gently rub in a tiny amount of liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.
Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available,
FYI: To remove most fresh stains left by deodorants and antiperspirants, rub with undiluted white vinegar, then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for the fabric.
— Heloise
