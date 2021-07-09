Dear Heloise: My husband and I just bought our first home, and we’ll be moving in late July. It’s a new home, and I want to keep it looking new, but I have no idea what I can’t use the garbage disposal for or if I need to use a drain cleaner once in a while.
— Carrie P., Radcliff, Kentucky
Carrie, do not use a drain cleaner on the garbage disposal. Most disposals will not take bones, shells from oysters, clams or shrimp. No fruit pits, glass, metal, china or plastic objects. Do not pour grease down your disposal or any drain, not even with hot water running. And best wishes on your new home.
— Heloise
