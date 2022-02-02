Dear Heloise: My son is coming home on leave soon, and he asked me to make the pumpkin bread that he loves so much. The problem is, I can’t find the recipe. Would you reprint it so I can make it for one of our boys in uniform?
— Emma H., Oklahoma City
Emma, I certainly will. You’ll need:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend.
Pour into a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan.
Bake at 350 F for 60-75 minutes.
— Heloise