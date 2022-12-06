Dear Heloise: Last year, you had some dryer hints that were good; however, as a 55-year-old and seventime home owner, I have a very important hint I have never seen in your column. If your dryer is not on an outside wall and vented directly outside, it may be vented through the attic. This is also a fire hazard. A vent cleaning costs about $150 or more.
