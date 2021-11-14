Dear Readers: Many of us like to get exercise or do yardwork. Our clothes get a workout, too. They do get stinky from all that sweat. Take these steps to clean them. First, air out clothes right away, if you can. Do not stuff the clothes into a hamper or hang in the closet.
When you wash activewear, turn it inside out to wash, because that’s where the grime, stink and sweat is. Then pour full-strength laundry detergent on the underarm areas. Rub in and then put in the wash. Don’t cram clothing in the washer. Use lots of water and then give the clothing a second rinse. It might be best to air-dry some of the clothes (read the labels) rather than put them in the dryer.
— Heloise