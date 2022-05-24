Dear Annie: I’m a 45-year-old loser. I’ve never been married, have no kids and have never been in a relationship. I’m extremely shy and socially awkward. I am lonely and have tried multiple dating sites with no luck.
I’ve been told I’m handsome, but looks obviously only go so far. I am struggling here and at times think about ending my life due to the crushing loneliness.
I have tried social groups, but I just cannot make connections with anyone.
What can I do at my age to finally meet a woman who won’t judge me for my lack of dating and relationship experience and my shyness?
— Ready to Give Up on Life
Dear Ready to Give Up: What you certainly don’t do is give up. The fact that you are writing to me shows that you want a relationship. Some tips for improving social skills are to focus on the other person and not worry about what is going on with you. There are online improv classes that you can take to help with communication skills.
You owe it to yourself to talk to a professional counselor about how to break out of your shell.