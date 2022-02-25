Dear Heloise: Currently, black appliances are very trendy. I bought new ones for our home and was unhappy that they showed every fingerprint. Finally, a friend of mine told me about a hint she read in your column in the newspaper.
I took an ammonia-based cleaner and a microfiber cloth and cleaned my appliances. If I ran out, I used vinegar and water, and dried it with a clean microfiber cloth. It worked beautifully! Thanks for all of your household hints over the years.
— Patty J., Jonesboro, Ark.