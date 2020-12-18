Dear Heloise: We have a useful way to deal with robocalls. Robocalls are easy to recognize, and when we get one, we don’t talk, but we don’t hang up. We lay the phone down and after a few minutes we’ll hear the busy signal, which means we have at least wasted a bit of the robocallers’ resources.
— Richard E. in Ohio
Richard, robocalls are made by computers. There’s no one at the other end of the line, so you really haven’t wasted anyone’s time because a machine can make hundreds of calls a day. You’re better off just hanging up on them and registering with the do-not call registry at: www.donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.
