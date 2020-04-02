Dear Annie: Our 5-year-old grandson, “Ernie,” is best friends with our 6-year-old granddaughter, “Emily.” They ride to school together and are in the same kindergarten class.
Recently, Emily and I sewed a cute little project together. Ernie decided he wanted to sew, too. We grabbed a scrap piece of fabric, and he stitched out a variety of decorative stitches with a variety of colorful threads. Now he brings that scrap with him, and we have added to it a few times. Ernie pushes buttons on the machine and steps on the gas pedal.
Papa is mad as a hornet about this. He says I am encouraging feminine tendencies! What?! In today’s world, men and women share the same careers and sports. Papa takes Emily fishing, shoots hoops, and practices baseball and soccer with her. Is that too masculine?
I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions from your readers.
— Mama
Dear Mama: You are right to think Papa is being ridiculous. If your 5-year-old grandson wants to sew with his best friend, there is nothing wrong with that. In fact, it will help him develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
Ideally, your husband would expose both grandchildren to the fun activities you mentioned — fishing, shooting hoops, baseball and soccer. Kids are like sponges and love all new experiences. It’s important they try all types of activities. Encouraging their progress in any endeavor they enjoy goes a long way toward helping them build a healthy sense of self.
