Dear Heloise: I had your pamphlet on vinegar, and it was a lifesaver. It included not only household hints but recipes as well. One of our favorite recipes was the one for your coleslaw. I referred back to it on many occasions for help. When we moved, the pamphlet got lost, and I can’t remember all the ingredients in this yummy side dish. Please, would you reprint this dish for all of us who love coleslaw?
— Ashley K., New Berlin, Wis.
Ashley, this is one of my mother’s classic recipes and is frequently requested. You’ll need:
1 head of cabbage (about 2 pounds), shredded
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons vinegar, lime juice or lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/4 teaspoon celery salt
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
A dash of paprika
Mix oil with vinegar or lime or lemon juice in a bowl. Add prepared mustard, celery salt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and paprika. Mix well. Pour mixture over shredded cabbage; toss and refrigerate. For the best flavor, make up to a day ahead so flavors have a chance to blend.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.