Dear Heloise: It was a treasured casserole dish, and the green bean casserole turned out beautifully, until I made the mistake of placing it on the back burner. I put the lid on it to keep it warm while I made something else. I didn’t realize the back burner was still on. The green bean casserole EXPLODED! Glass pieces were all through the casserole! I just thank God I wasn’t holding it at that moment. So, my hint for today is ... if you’re done using the burner, turn it off.
I read your column every day in the Bradford Era.
— Shirley F., Bradford, Penn.
Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.