Dear Heloise: Have you got a marinade recipe for beef cooked on a grill? We have friends coming for dinner, and my husband wants to do something a little different from the usual way beef is prepared so that it’s tender and tasty.
— Jean in Minnesota
Jean, yes, I have a yummy recipe suitable for beef, veal or lamb, and here it is! You’ll need:
1 cup dry white or red wine
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 cup salad oil
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon tarragon
1 bay leaf, crushed in small pieces
1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram
1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.
Remember, you should never marinade meats at room temperature because this can allow bacteria to grow rapidly. And never re-use a marinade to avoid cross-contamination.
— Heloise
