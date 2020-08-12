Dear Heloise: Have you got a marinade recipe for beef cooked on a grill? We have friends coming for dinner, and my husband wants to do something a little different from the usual way beef is prepared so that it’s tender and tasty.

— Jean in Minnesota

Jean, yes, I have a yummy recipe suitable for beef, veal or lamb, and here it is! You’ll need:

1 cup dry white or red wine

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 cup salad oil

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed in small pieces

1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

Remember, you should never marinade meats at room temperature because this can allow bacteria to grow rapidly. And never re-use a marinade to avoid cross-contamination.

— Heloise

Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com