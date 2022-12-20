Dear Annie: My mother-in-law is 81 and a widow. She currently lives alone. Her health is declining, and she has been talking about wanting my husband and me to move in with her and “take care of her and the house.” She is adamantly against moving into assisted living or anything similar. I already cook meals and take them to her weekly. I help with some household chores and have been maintaining the 10 acres the house sits on. My husband and I talk to her on the phone daily and have for the past two years since my father-in-law got ill and passed away.