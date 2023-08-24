Dear Annie: My father-in-law has been living with us for the past two years, as he is in the process of buying a new house. The housing market has been tough, and it’s taken longer than expected. What was at first going to be a six-month stay has extended well beyond.
Most Popular
Articles
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- UPDATE: 55 evacuated High Point students picked up by parents after grass fire
- Football 2023: Young Temple defense can rely on athleticism
- Football 2023: Skilled Lake offense ready to chase league title
- Man charged in Temple road rage shooting
- 300-acre fire burning at Fort Cavazos
- COVID case at Bell County Jail leads to complaint
- UPDATE: Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash